At 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District expanded its evacuation alert, in response to the White Rock Lake wildfire, to include 56 properties. (CSRD image)

Growing White Rock Lake wildfire prompts expanded evacuation alert near Falkland

56 properties in southeast corner of CSRD Electoral Area D now under alert

Concern around growth of the White Rock Lake wildfire has prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to expand the evacuation alert area southeast of Falkland.

The expanded evacuation alert, issued at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, affects 56 residences located south of Highway 97 on the southeast corner of Electoral Area D.

The CSRD says this expanded alert is a precautionary measure, intended to help those in affected areas be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

As of Thursday, Aug. 12, the White Rock Lake fire was estimated to be 58,000 hectares in size.

