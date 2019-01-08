Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Former Little Shuswap Indian Band Chief Felix Arnouse is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to sexual assault later this month. Arnouse is shown here in 2013 when he still held the office of chief. (File Photo)

Kamloops This Week

A former Secwepemc First Nations chief is expected to plead guilty later this month to a charge of sexual assault.

Felix Arnouse, former chief of the Little Shuswap Indian Band, was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

The charge was laid on Oct. 1.

Related:Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

According to court records, Arnouse is scheduled to plead guilty at an appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Jan. 31.

None of the details of the allegation against Arnouse have been made public and the name of the complainant, identified by initials in court documents, is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication.

Arnouse, who will turn 73 in February, was Little Shuswap chief for more than 25 years. He last led the band in 2014.

He is not in custody.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter