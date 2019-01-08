Former Little Shuswap Indian Band Chief Felix Arnouse is scheduled to enter a guilty plea to sexual assault later this month. Arnouse is shown here in 2013 when he still held the office of chief. (File Photo)

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

  • Jan. 8, 2019 11:56 a.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

A former Secwepemc First Nations chief is expected to plead guilty later this month to a charge of sexual assault.

Felix Arnouse, former chief of the Little Shuswap Indian Band, was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

The charge was laid on Oct. 1.

Related:Former BC First Nations chief charged with sexual assault

According to court records, Arnouse is scheduled to plead guilty at an appearance in Kamloops provincial court on Jan. 31.

None of the details of the allegation against Arnouse have been made public and the name of the complainant, identified by initials in court documents, is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication.

Arnouse, who will turn 73 in February, was Little Shuswap chief for more than 25 years. He last led the band in 2014.

He is not in custody.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Donation bin deaths prompt Canadian manufacturer to stop

Just Posted

Use of street drugs compared to playing Russian roulette

Overdose deaths spike in Interior Health over past five years, help available

Guilty plea expected from former Little Shuswap Lake Indian Band chief charged with sexual assault

Felix Arnouse was charged following an alleged incident in Chase on Aug. 26, 2018.

Limited opening at library on Thursday, Jan. 10

Salmon Arm branch to fully reopen next Monday, Jan. 14 following renovations.

Splatsin members rally in support of anti-pipeline camp

Rallies are planned across Canada, U.S. Tuesday

Man spends cold night in Shuswap’s Blue Lake snowmobile area

RCMP, Shuswap Search and Rescue, Eagle Valley Snowmobile Club find missing Albertan east of Sicamous

Travelling to the U.S.? Here is what you need to know

The partial government shutdown is starting to affect air travel

B.C. taxi app gets set to launch before ride-hailing allowed

Kater plans to link cab companies to customers province-wide

Donation bin deaths prompt Canadian manufacturer to stop

Toronto-area company RangeView Fabricating will focus on modifying the existing containers

NDP critic calls RCMP intervention ‘pretty lame’ in B.C.’s anti-LNG protest

Federal NDP’s reconciliation critic Romeo Saganash joined demonstrators on Parliament Hill

Celebrated B.C. sports writer Jim Taylor dies

Longtime columnist and author was 82

Climate change doubled risk of B.C.’s record-setting 2017 wildfires: study

Environment Canada says global warming likely to increased amount of land burned by up to 11 times

Scam using photos of sick U.S. child targets B.C. residents

Someone going by the name of “Bob Dino” claimed to be raising money for the funeral expenses of a child named Dakota

Human rights complaint over ‘sexual dad joke’ at B.C. Safeway dismissed

Brianne Duke alleged Sobeys hadn’t dealt with her complaint properly

Off-leash pit bull kills one dog, wounds another

The aggressive dog, a recent rescue from California, has been euthanized

Most Read