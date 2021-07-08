RCMP are looking for information on an alleged shooting attempt near an elementary school in Smithers March 10. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Gun with silencer, drugs seized from pair of Vernon homes, 2 arrested

Two men in their 20s in custody after search warrants executed

Two Vernon men in their 20s are in custody after police searched two homes and found drugs and a restricted handgun and a silencer.

Vernon North Okanagan Detachment’s Targeted Policing Section executed two search warrants on a home in the 3500 block of 17th Avenue and another in the 1900 block of 33rd Street.

There, quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, cash and other drug paraphernalia were seized.

“The seizure of drugs and illegal firearms from those involved in supplying drug traffickers is key to the detachment’s priority of enhancing public safety,” said Sgt. David Evans of the targeted policing unit.

The two men, aged 27 and 24, are believed to have been supplying street-level drug traffickers.

The police investigation is ongoing.

