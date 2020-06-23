Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

Police released this photo taken from video surveillance that shows a man stealing guns from an Oliver Canadian Tire. They are asking for help in identifying the suspect. (RCMP photo)
Police released this photo taken from video surveillance that shows a man stealing guns from an Oliver Canadian Tire. They are asking for help in identifying the suspect. (RCMP photo)
Oliver RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly stolen multiple firearms and ammunition from a Canadian Tire. (Black Press file photo)

Four firearms and ammunition were stolen early morning June 13 from the Canadian Tire store in Oliver.

RCMP explained in a release Tuesday that on June 13 around 3:30 a.m., a male suspect broke the glass front door to Canadian Tire and proceeded to steal four firearms as well as ammunition from a locked cabinet.

Video surveillance shows the man fleeing out the same front door and into a parked car where another male driver was waiting.

READ MORE: Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

The four firearms stolen were a bolt action Mossberg Patriot Night Train 300, Mossberg Maverick hinge action shotgun, Ruger 10-22 .22 rifle and a Savage Model Rascal Target .22 bolt action rifle.

Police are hoping the public may be able to help identify the suspect.

Oliver RCMP are requesting that if you have any information on this, or any other crime, to contact them at 250-498-3422, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: South Okanagan RCMP wearing disguises to catch distracted drivers

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crimeguns

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles
Next story
Powerful earthquake shakes southern Mexico, at least 2 dead

Just Posted

Whitewater adventurers rescued after raft capsizes on Adams River

Shuswap whitewater rafting company owner says now is not a safe time to be on the Adams

Salmon Arm RCMP seek suspect in tent trailer theft

Vehicle involved described as black pickup truck

Game distributor, Walmart roll dice on Salmon Arm-Opoly

Shuswap Street, Salmon Arm Wharf and more for sale in new board game.

Salmon Arm council agrees to make Alexander Street a pedestrian mall on Saturdays

Council also ponders request to allow alcohol, closure to vehicular traffic to start July 4

Let’s go biking: B.C. author publishes Shuswap-Okanagan exploration book

Readers will discover over 140 adventurous routes from Osoyoos to Shuswap Lake

UBCO student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Penticton RCMP investigating hit-and-run involving multiple vehicles

Witnesses reported a black Volkswagen Jetta colliding with multiple vehicles near Eastside Rd

Guns, ammunition stolen from Canadian Tire in Oliver

RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect caught on video surveillance

Column: Teach a kid to fish and they’ll have memories for a lifetime

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Column: What does it take to change the world?

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Fundraisers for Lower Mainland father who died in Kelowna

Two online campaigns have been launched to help Kashif Sheikh’s family

Kamloops RCMP search for suspicious man in Aberdeen

A man driving a white four-door car asked two young girls if they wanted a ride on June 22

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

South Okanagan RCMP wearing disguises to catch distracted drivers

Distracted drivers can expect to be detected long before they ever see a police car

Most Read