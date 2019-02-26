Guns stolen in Christmas Day break-in found in Calgary

Rifles taken from rural home near Sicamous recovered, Calgary woman charged

Firearms stolen from a rural home near Sicamous on Christmas Day have been located by police in Calgary.

The two rifles were reported stolen from a house in Solsqua on Boxing Day after a break and enter on Christmas. According to Sicamous RCMP there are still some firearms outstanding from the break-in. All the firearms taken were non-restricted.

During their investigation into the break and enter, police identified possible suspects from the Calgary area and passed their findings along to the Calgary Police. Officers in Calgary executed a search warrant on Feb. 12 which resulted in the firearms’ recovery.

A Calgary woman was charged with possession of stolen property and unauthorized possession of firearms.

