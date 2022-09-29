Habitat for Humanity moves ahead with Salmon Arm 20-unit housing project

Work is expected to begin at the end of October after plans modified to meet neighbours’ wishes

A 20-unit Habitat for Humanity housing project delayed in 2021 is expected to get rolling in October.

City council had agreed in 2020 to contribute one-sixth or up to $20,000 towards development cost charges (DCCs) from the city’s affordable housing reserve for the multi-family development on a vacant lot at 1351 10th Ave. NE.

The funding was dependent on it proceeding in 2021, but it was delayed.

In a letter to council, Bill Miller, Habitat for Humanity executive director, explained the project didn’t proceed in 2021 as structural re-engineering work was required when Habitat lowered the building from four storeys to three to accommodate the sight lines/views of surrounding residences. That resulted in additional engineering to the foundation.

He also said the additional works resulted in re-costing the project and a delay in getting final financing approval for the construction funding.

Miller told council the project is expected to proceed in the third or fourth week of October.

“There are four units/suites set aside for low-income and moderate-income residents,” he said. “The income levels are based on the income caps set by BC Housing and CMHC.”

Council voted unanimously to reapprove the subsidy.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren said she was happy to support the request because a lot of delays were because the developer tried hard to work with the community, addressing such concerns as height of the building.

Coun. Tim Lavery described it as a “great project,” adding council is not permitted to waive DCCs, but money has been set aside through direct taxation or from COVID Restart funding to subsidize portions of DCCs.

Coun. Kevin Flynn said any time the city can add 20 units to the housing supply is important, and because the developer is a non-profit, it’s a good use of some of the affordable housing reserve.

