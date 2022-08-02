Habitat for Humanity moves its Kamloops ReStore operations to Salmon Arm

Kamloops inventory and operations to join the Salmon Arm ReStore until Kamloops location is found

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Salmon Arm, located at the former home of Kal Tire at 1160 Trans-Canada Hwy. SW, will be home to the Kamloops ReStore inventory and operations while the Kamloops location closes temporarily. (File photo)

Habitat for Humanity Kamloops is moving its ReStore operations to the Salmon Arm ReStore.

The organization recently announced the temporary closure of its ReStore at 800 Fortune Dr. on Kamloops’ North Shore due to several factors including the economy and crime.

The downturn in the economy after Covid and the shifting of consumer shopping habits have impacted the store’s revenues. Additionally, it has seen a reduction in major donations and local drop-offs, reads a media release.

Since moving to the current location, the store had seen multiple break and enters, windows broken, defacing of the building and damage to the roofing and skylights.

“There have been issues of people sleeping in the doorways and camping on the property, staff have been physically accosted and verbally abused, and, most recently, staff were forced to deal with a person wielding an axe in the Society office and ReStore. The safety of our employees, volunteers, and customers is of paramount importance and a priority,” stated the release.

The move to the current location was temporary as the site is slated for redevelopment.

Habitat Kamloops will maintain its administrative and operational offices in Kamloops but relocate the ReStore inventory and operations to the Salmon Arm location, the release reads.

In addition to the ReStore in Salmon Arm, Habitat for Humanity Kamloops has two ongoing housing developments in the Shuswap: one in Salmon Arm and one in Sorrento. An update on their progress is not currently available.

Read more: Salmon Arm council pleased with plans for Habitat for Humanity housing project

Read more: Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmHome FurnishingsHousing