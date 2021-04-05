Habitat for Humanity Okanagan raising funds through bottle drive

Funds raised will go towards building more affordable housing units within the Okanagan region

In an effort to raise funds to help build more affordable housing units within the Okanagan region, Habitat for Humanity Okanagan will be hosting a bottle drive on April 10.

Volunteers will be collecting bottles at the organization’s West Kelowna location at 1793 Ross Road and their Kelowna location at 2092 Enterprise Road.

“The response from our last bottle drive was amazing, and the funds raised far exceeded our expectations,” said Andrea Manifold, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Okanagan. “A total of $8,282 was raised, with a $500 donation from Boucherie Self Store and Bottle Depot.”

Since its inception in 1992, the Habitat for Humanity Canada affiliate has built and sold 33 homes in the Okanagan region. With the help of volunteers and donations of money and materials, the organization “builds and rehabilitates simple, decent houses with the help of homeowner (Habitat) families.”

Okanagan families interested in applying to become a Habitat family can apply at hfhokanagan.ca.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna sues Hotel Eldorado over boardwalk access

@aaron_hemens

aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiser