Hail blankets Sun Peaks

Despite wildfires burning to the north and south of the area, Sun Peaks Resort received hail on Monday.

A storm brought rain, wind and hail to the region on Monday afternoon.

The resort’s web cameras show the ground of the village, the base of the Orient Quad, the golf course and the top of the Morrisey Express covered in white stuff, however, it should melt quickly.

All of the chairlifts were closed for the day. The resort is open to hiking and mountain biking for the summer.

The Bush Creek East fire is now an estimated 265 hectares and located southwest of Squaam Bay and 23 kilometres northwest of Chase, as a “vigorous surface fire” that is growing in a south-to-north direction away from any structures.

A small blaze estimated at .009 hectares was reported on Monday afternoon in the McGregor Creek area east of Kamloops.

Environment Canada is still forecasting thunderstorms for the area but will clear overnight. Temperatures for Tuesday will reach the low 20 C.

