Hair pulling, spitting lead to arrest

A man may face two assault charges after incident at Salmon Arm education facility

A 63-year-old man is facing assault charges after allegedly pulling a woman’s hair and spitting on a police officer.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m., police were summoned to an ‘adult education facility’ in Salmon Arm because a 63-year-old man would not leave the facility when asked.

He had assaulted a 48-year-old female staff member by pulling on her hair.

Police arrested the man and removed him from the site.

At the Salmon Arm detachment, police report, the suspect spat on an officer while being processed.

Police are recommending to the provincial Crown that the man face two charges of assault.

After he had calmed down, he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

“It is important to note that at no time were children involved or victimized in this incident as it did not occur at a public or private grade school facility,” state police in a news release.

