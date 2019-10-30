This diagram outlines where the pier and dock replacements are planned for 2020 by the City of Salmon Arm. (City of Salmon Arm image)

Half a million dollars of work planned for the Salmon Arm wharf marina

Pier and docks to be replaced in 2020 as long as the money holds out

The wharf area at Marine Park will be seeing half a million dollars worth of upgrades next year.

During deliberations for the 2020 budget, council approved plans to upgrade the main pier and floats.

Rob Niewenhuizen, the director of engineering and public works, explained approximately $500,000 will be spent on the first phase of dock replacement.

“The work will involve removal and disposal of the old docks and replacing them with a new synthetic style similar to the one that was just replaced for the dragon boaters,” said Niewenhuizen.

He said the city will have to see how much can be replaced with the budget that’s available. The funding is coming from the wharf reserve account which was set up to do a combination of projects such as docks, wharf decking and dredging.

Read more: Wharf inextricably linked to Salmon Arm’s history

Read more: Otters messy but tolerated at Salmon Arm’s wharf

Read more: Plug-and-play stage proposed for city wharf

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief
Next story
Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Just Posted

Half a million dollars of work planned for the Salmon Arm wharf marina

Pier and docks to be replaced in 2020 as long as the money holds out

Update: Man dies following RCMP taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating.

Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team revved for second season

Stars Mike and Connor Hall and Avery Shoaf return to History Channel on Nov. 21

City of Salmon Arm to find best way to remedy Lakeshore Drive slippage

Slope stabilization design included in 2020 budget, request to improve 45th Avenue NE fails

Residents share popular trick-or-treat spots in Salmon Arm

Make the most out of Halloween with locally curated destinations

Boy, 7, to dress up as Canadian hero Terry Fox for Halloween

Clarke’s Beach boy raising funds for his favourite superhero, B.C.-born Terry Fox

Volunteer firefighter assaulted at highway crash site near 100 Mile

‘The male driver … got out of the truck and physically threw the firefighter to the ground.’

Heavy rain in forecast spooks Quebec towns into postponing trick-or-treating

Montreal, Longueuil and most major towns south of the city announced plans to delay

Surrey NDP MLA calls Liberal flyer about RCMP investigating her ‘unfortunate’

Flyer distributed in Jinny Sims’ riding calls on her constituents to demand answers

Electrical crews from B.C. sent to California wildfires

Electricity fhas been shut off for millions to reduce risk of fires sparked by downed wires

Nanaimo RCMP ask for help identifying repeat underwear thief

Police released surveillance photo this week from alleged shoplifting incident last month

B.C. government adds to latest greenhouse gas emission targets

George Heyman wants sector-specific targets, reporting

B.C. set to change law to stick with daylight saving time

No change for Sunday’s ‘fall back’ or next ‘spring forward’

Okanagan seventh graders to launch green-energy website

The Beairsto Elementary students hope to link their site with the websites of green energy companies

Most Read