The family-friendly, 135-seat Pint and Pie opened on Vernon’s 32nd Street Halloween day. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Halloween opening for North Okanagan restaurant

Pint and Pie is family friendly restaurant featuring twists on traditional British-themed food

The trick was opening on time. The treat was the menu.

Vernon’s newest restaurant, Pint and Pie, opened on Halloween day.

“I couldn’t think of a better time to open,” said Karen Penaluna who, along with daughter Candis and son Tor, will operate the 135-seat family-oriented restaurant at 4011-32nd Street. The trio bring more than 60 years of restaurant and pub experience with them.

“We’ve been doing renovations since June.”

Pint and Pie, Penaluna said, is a restaurant that promotes good home-style cooked food with a British comfort-food theme.

The Pint aspect is self-explanatory. Customers can enjoy mostly crafted B.C. brewed beers and ales on tap, and what they don’t have on tap, you can order in a 16-ounce can of beer—so you still get a full pint.

“We have two Okanagan Spring taps because they are our local brewery, and we’ve partnered with Slackwater Brewing in Penticton as they’re just launching like we are,” Penaluna said.

The Pie part of the restaurant is savoury pies, such as steak and ale, cottage (shepherd’s) pie, chicken pot pie, veggie pie, butter chicken pie and mini-meat and mini-chicken pot pies. There are also dessert pies, like blackberry rhubarb crumble and your basic apple pie.

The menu features a full list of foods such as handmade burgers and sandwiches, plus the restaurant’s twist on traditional British comfort fare like Toad in a Hole and Bangers and Mash.

Pizza may be part of the Vernon Pint and Pie’s future menu additions. There has been confusion on social media because there’s an American company with a similar name that sells pizza.

“That’s completely separate from us,” Penaluna said, who is no stranger to the food service industry.

She operated the Vance Creek Saloon and Italian Garden at SilverStar Mountain Resort and was operating the Copper Island Inn in the North Shuswap when the facility burned down in December 2017.

She said she’s excited and nervous about her new venture.

“I’m very happy with the staff that we’ve hired. Between the staff and my family we hope to make this a successful business,” Penaluna said. “We’re just hoping that people will be patient as we work out the kinks.”

The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to midnight, and from 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday.

