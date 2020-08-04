BC Transit announced two new HandyDART buses were put into service in the Shuswap on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. (Contributed)

HandyDART additions part of BC Transit plan to expand Shuswap fleet

BC Transit plans to add six new light duty buses

Two new handyDART buses will help support transportation needs of those with disabilities who are unable to access other transit options in the Shuswap.

Two 26-foot light-duty Micro Bird G5 buses, capable of carrying 20 passengers each, were put into service in the Shuswap by BC Transit on Tuesday, Aug. 4, providing a handyDART service for people across the region.

BC Transit said each new bus is equipped with a lift system near the rear of the bus to provide safe loading and unloading of mobility aid and various safety features that benefit users, drivers and vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, both buses come equipped with a temporary vinyl panel to protect the health of drivers and passengers.

Read more:Sunday transit service getting closer to reality for Salmon Arm

Read more: Premier John Horgan offers masks to BC Transit passengers as friendly reminder

The two new buses, costing $176,000 each, will replace existing buses in the Shuswap Regional Transit System fleet nearing the end of their service life. They are part of a plan to add approximately 70 light-duty buses in select transit systems this year, including an additional six light duty buses to the Shuswap fleet.

HandyDART is an accessible, door-to-door shared transit service for people with permanent or temporary disabilities preventing them from using fixed-route transit without assistance from another person. HandyDART picks you up at your accessible door and drops you off at the accessible door of your destination. For more information, visit bctransit.com.

