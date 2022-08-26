pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

It was only fitting that Kamloops RCMP dog Neeka earned herself a reward on Aug. 26, International Dog Day.

Officers were called to the 2000-block of Crescent Drive around 8.a.m. for a report of a suspicious man in the area. They were able to identify him as 26-year-old Dylan Clifton who was found to have a warrant for his arrest for failing to comply with a court order.

Clifton ran from the cops on foot, prompting a call for backup and Police Dog Services.

The two-year-old German Shepherd tracked the man to an area off of Highland Drive, where he was hiding in a bush. He was taken into custodt without a struggle.

The four-legged cop’s work did not go unrecognized.

“We will make sure that Neeka gets an extra treat to celebrate her arrest and International Dog Day, but there is no better treat for a police dog than catching a bad guy,” said Sgt. Janelle Shoihet.

READ MORE: BC SPCA caring for 99 budgies found in West Kelowna home

READ MORE: VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CrimeDogsKamloopsRCMP

Previous story
New owners at Kelowna’s The Yardhouse looking to bring facility to next level
Next story
Vernon man arrested for alleged assault with a weapon in local park

Just Posted

The District of Sicamous is looking to enter a partnering agreement with the City of Revelstoke to share a building inspector between the two municipalities. (District of Sicamous image)
Sicamous council agrees to sharing building inspector with Revelstoke

Elvis impersonator Adam Fitzpatrick returns to the Salmon Arm Fair stage for 2022. (File photo)
Whole lot of shakin’ in store at upcoming Salmon Arm Fair

This option for the future Shuswap Healing Centre at 200 Main Street shows about 3,100 square feet or .7 acres of green space and 39 parking stalls. A development permit for the healing centre is expected to be coming to the Sept. 28 Sicamous council meeting. (District of Sicamous image)
Council chooses more green space, less parking for Shuswap Healing Centre

Armstrong Regional Cooperative announced it has purchased three Husky fuel stations in Vernon, Salmon Arm and Cranbrook. (armstrong.coop)
Armstrong Co-op purchases fuel stations in Okanagan, Kootenays