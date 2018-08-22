Harbour Road boat launch in Eagle Bay closed

The Harbour Road Boat Launch will be closed effective Aug. 23 at 7 a.m. (CSRD Photo)

Low water levels have prompted the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to close the Harbour Road boat launch located at 1955 Eagle Bay Road in Blind Bay. The closure is effective from 7 a.m. on Thursday, August 23 until further notice.

The CSRD operates two other boat launches in the Sorrento and Blind Bay area: The Markwart Road boat launch at 2888 Markwart Road in Sorrento and the Whitehead Road boat launch at 4325 Whitehead Road in Eagle Bay.

“We apologize for any inconvenience the Harbour Road Boat Launch closure may cause,” a post on the CSRD website reads.

