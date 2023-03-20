Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola Conservative MP Dan Albas. (Cable Public Affairs Channel)

‘Hate crime committed by cowards’: Okanagan MP outraged over attack on international student

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas spoke on the matter in the House of Commons

Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas says more needs to be done about race-based violence in Canada.

Albas made his comments in the House of Commons Monday (March 20), following the attack on an international student by a group of people at a Kelowna bus stop on March 17.

READ MORE: ‘Investigate attack on international student as a hate crime’: Kelowna Sikh community

“They severely beat him, but that wasn’t enough for these low lifes,” said Albas. “They removed his turban and dragged him on the street by his hair.”

Albas called it a hate crime committed by cowards who need to be punished.

“We need to ensure that anyone who walks our streets can do so without fears of violence.”

The Conservative MP told the House that the Canadian justice system isn’t tough enough, and meaningful changes need to be made to protect the public.

He added that if people expect nothing more than a slap on the wrist, then it’s part of the problem.

“Let’s all hope the student recovers fully, his attackers are caught and face real consequences for the pain and indignity they imposed upon this man.”

READ MORE: Critics allege group funded by Quebec government spreading transphobic views

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultBC TransitKelownaStudents

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Critics allege group funded by Quebec government spreading transphobic views
Next story
Putin welcomes China’s Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine war

Just Posted

Enderby’s David Strain matched five of six numbers in a February Lotto 649 draw to win more than $88,000. (BCLC photo)
Lotto win a relief for Enderby resident

Sicamous Eagles defenceman Landen Janz geared up to work with the Sicamous Fire Department before moving home to Lake Country after the hockey season ended. (Sicamous Eagles/ Facebook)
Sicamous Eagles hockey players come off the ice to fight fires

Rose Dupont, aka The Witchitarian, is the founding director of The Luminary Collective. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm practitioners unite as The Luminary Collective to offer guidance, healing

The Seymour Arm wharf was closed to the public in October 2022 because of structural safety issues. (CSRD image)
Shuswap’s Seymour Arm Community Wharf receives funding to fix damage