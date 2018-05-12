Pixabay

Have a cute date this weekend? Here are a few places you can take them

Grab a few friends or go solo with your date around Kelowna and the Okanagan

Looking for a place to take your significant other? Try these fabulous locations around Kelowna and the Okanagan.

1. How good are you at solving puzzles? EXIT Kelowna is great for those who enjoy problem-solving, or just enjoy the indoors. We recommend trying to escape from the rooms with a few friends, which makes an excellent opportunity for a double date. EXIT is located on Harvey Avenue.

2. If you like drinking Kelowna’s Smile Cycle Tours might be a good start to a day with your date and a group of friends. The big bike will take you through downtown Kelowna (or Penticton) for a craft beer crawl, a historical ride or to three of Kelowna’s wineries. Book online.

3. If you’re feeling a little more adventurous (or would like something more coupley focused), try the Oyama Zipline Adventure Park at 5617 Oyama Lake Rd. Mothers also get a deal for Mother’s Day.

4. For something casual, walk with your loved one along Salmon Arm’s wharf, located in Marine Park. Eat an ice cream cone and enjoy the view.

5. Or if you’re not feeling like a drive to Salmon Arm, sample one of the massive ice cream/cake shake at The Peach in Penticton. Located on Lakeshore Drive, The Peach is the perfect date spot for those who enjoy a walk along Penticton’s waterfront.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Inaugural conference puts focus on B.C. students and their mental health
Next story
Survivor of gun violence in Afghanistan wants to be ‘voice of women’ while in B.C.

Just Posted

Adams Lake Band youth singers star in song and music video

‘Worthy’ examines bullying, depression and how to overcome

Province makes spelling error on Roderick Haig-Brown Park renaming

The correct Secwepemc word for ‘many fish’ is Suswéwll, not Tsútswecw

5 things to know about B.C. Floods 2018

Snowpacks continue to melt causing thousands to be displaced, dozens of local states of emergency

Salmon Arm pigeon appears to have egg envy

Bird appears captivated by sparkly decor in candy store window

From floods to fires, prohibitions start May 15

More fire prohibitions in Kamloops Fire Centre take effect May 15

Hops provide beer with so much more than just bitterness

Ask the brewmaster at the Great Okanagan Beer Festival in Kelowna

Woman to be archbishop in the Anglican Church of Canada for first time

Melissa Skelton will assume the position in the Anglican Church of Canada for B.C. and the Yukon

B.C. VIEWS: New climate targets to miss

B.C. has new greenhouse gas target, still no plan to reach it

Man kills one, injures four in Paris stabbing spree

Friend of dead Paris knife attacker has been detained for questioning

Canadian father upset son’s hockey team not allowed to wear memorial patch

Neil Lascelle’s son Ash took his own life in January

Wenatchee’s Lucas Sowder sinks Chilliwack Chiefs with OT winner at RBC Cup

The Chiefs played well against the BCHL champion Wild, but fell 2-1 in their RBC Cup opener.

Ottawa Junior Senators down Dukes in RBC Cup opener

The Senators needed overtime to do it, getting the winner off the stick of Ben Evans.

Breast milk bank keeps B.C. babies healthy

One mother describes why she donates to the bank and why it’s important

Near-zero vacancy rate has disabled B.C. senior facing homelessness

79-year-old in a wheelchair will appeal to Maple Ridge council

Most Read