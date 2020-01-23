Have a say on spending of tax dollars in the Columbia Shuswap Regional District

In preparation for its 2020 budget, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District is asking the public to weigh in on how tax dollars are to be spent.
Two meetings will allow the public to participate in budget deliberations; the first is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and the other is set for Wednesday, Feb. 26, also at 9:30 a.m. Both meetings will be held at the CSRD offices, located at 555 Harbourfront Drive in Salmon Arm.
The meetings will offer an opportunity for interested members of the public to speak directly with the regional district’s financial services manager and board of directors about the proposed five year financial plan, which will determine the CSRD’s spending for 2020-2024.
The public will be able to ask questions or provide their opinion about any of the CSRD’s projects, programs or tax spending.
A copy of the draft financial documents which the CSRD board will be considering is available to the public online.
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter