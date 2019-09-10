The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are seeing the public’s help in locating missing 55-year-old Michael Edward Belliveau. (Supplied)

Have you seen this Vernon man?

Vernon RCMP seek the public’s help in locating missing 55 year old

Michael Edward Belliveau, 55, hasn’t been seen since Aug. 20, 2019, and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are now seeking the public’s assistance in locating the man.

He was last seen at his parent’s residence on Westside Road in Vernon and he may be driving a light grey 1998 Dodge Ram truck with an Alberta plate: BZS 6649.

He is described as a 5-7, 140-pound Caucasian man with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Belliveau’s location is urged to contact their local police or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

READ MORE: Vernon art show supports Archway

READ MORE: Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

Just Posted

Salmon Arm chosen for Rogers Hometown Hockey tour in 2020

The tour will stop in 25 communities across Canada

City information campaign to address rat concerns in Salmon Arm

Staff recommends providing tips to halt rat or mouse infestations on website and social media

Ebus route expansion to service Shuswap, North Okanagan

Buses to stop daily in Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Enderby, Chase and Sorrento

Attendance soars at Salmon Arm Fair

Hot Saturday sees more than 6,000 people visit fairgrounds for annual community event

Curtis Sagmoen pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

VIDEO: AFN outlines First Nations election priorities ahead of October vote

Assembly of First Nations chief not endorsing anyone, urges Indigenous Canadians to get out and vote

Protective doors coming for BC Transit bus drivers

$6.5-million project to retrofit existing buses, while new ones will come with added protection

Bat found at Greater Victoria elementary school tests positive for rabies

Island Health issues warning to parents, vaccine to anyone at risk of exposure

New web tool aims to enlist Canadians to help find missing kids

Website shows all active missing-children cases by geographic region

Trudeau, ministers to visit Halifax and survey Dorian recovery efforts

PM, Ralph Goodale and Harjit Sajjan to meet with local officials and Armed Forces representatives

B.C. man loses cross containing son’s ashes at classic car show

A Langley father felt empty after realizing he’d lost the pendant at Langley event

B.C. artist tours U.S. with stitched Trump quotes

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

Okanagan corrections officers rally to protest working conditions

Prisoner-to-guard ratio is one of highest in Canada

Puncturevine observed in and near Summerland

New outbreaks of invasive plant have been discovered

Most Read