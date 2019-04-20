A public information session on the City of Salmon Arm’s proposed ban on single-use plastic bags will take place this Tuesday, April 23. (File photo)

Have your say on proposed ban of single use plastic bags

Salmon Arm to hold public information session on bylaw this Tuesday, April 23

What do you think of city council’s plan to prohibit single-use plastic shopping bags in the city?

Your input is wanted, and this Tuesday would be a good time to provide it.

The city plans to hold a public input session for the proposed Checkout Shopping Bag Regulation Bylaw on Tuesday, April 23 from 6 to 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Council states that anyone who feels their interests may be affected by the proposed ban will be given the opportunity to be heard in person, by a representative, or via written submission at the hearing.

The city’s website explains that the bylaw is proposed to come into effect July 1. A six-month transition period is intended to allow businesses time to use their existing plastic bag stock and find reusable bag options before the bylaw comes into full force Jan. 1, 2020.

If the bylaw is adopted, shoppers will be asked if they require a bag and, if so, will be provided a paper bag or reusable bag at a fee. The minimum fees proposed in the bylaw are 15 cents per paper bag and $1 per reusable bag, increasing to 25 cents and $2 after the six-month transition period.

Read more: Shuswap plastic bag ban expected to begin July 1

Read more: Salmon Arm mayor proposes plastic bag ban

Read more: Salmon Arm resident calls for national plan to tackle plastic

Read more: Victoria first municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

The bylaw provides exemptions for many items where a reusable bag would not be suitable, including the packaging of bulk items, frozen food, meats and poultry, flowers, large items that require protection and cannot fit in a reusable bag, and more. Further exemptions may be considered in the future.

The bylaw defines a reusable bag as a bag with handles that is for the purpose of transporting items purchased by the customer from a business and is:

a) designed and manufactured to be capable of at least 100 uses, and

b) primarily made of cloth or other washable fabric.

For more information, call the city at 250-803-4036 or email reusablebags@salmonarm.ca.

