RCMP responded to an incident on Friday evening Oct. 22 at the Trout Creek Go Market convenience store and gas station. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

RCMP responded to an incident on Friday evening Oct. 22 at the Trout Creek Go Market convenience store and gas station. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)

Havoc at Trout Creek convenience store

The Go Market was the scene of an incident that brought RCMP and ambulance

The Go Market gas station and convenience store in Trout Creek was the site of a large police presence late on Friday evening, Oct. 22.

Unconfirmed reports indicate a standoff occurred between an individual and RCMP at around 7:30 p.m.

The inside of the store was visible to a Black Press reporter on scene, with items such as the ice cream freezer appearing to have been thrown around.

The RCMP have been contacted for more information.

It is believed that no staff were injured at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

READ ALSO: Penticton man accused of making counterfeit money to be sentenced

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Kelowna middle schoolers embrace modular farming
Next story
Westbank First Nation wins excellence in community forestry award

Just Posted

Sicamous Beach Park. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Artist selected for $75k Sicamous Beach Park art project

Piles of ashes and debris are all that is left of the family home of Wes Snukwa (Wilson) after a fire swept through Lytton on June 30, 2021. (Photo contributed)
Shuswap man shocked, saddened by investigation of Lytton fire

RCMP investigated a rural Grandview Bench Road property on March 7, 2019. (File photo)
Salmon Arm man gets 9.5 years in jail for explosive bank robberies in Edmonton

Three kittens (from left: Damaris, Eos and Theron) born to a feral mother are in good health thanks to the Shuswap Veterinary Clinic and Shuswap Paws Rescue Society. (Lynda Tyler photo)
Collaborative kitten rescue: Shuswap Paws, Shuswap Veterinary Clinic save the day