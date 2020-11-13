‘Hazardous’ winter conditions for the Coq with storm forecast Friday

Heavy snow over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt by the afternoon

A winter storm warning went into effect Friday morning for the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt.

“Hazardous winter conditions are expected,” according to the Nov. 13 storm warning from Environment Canada.

Motorists are asked to consider postponing non-essential travel because of the conditions.

“A Pacific storm will move across the B.C. interior today. Heavy snow will persist over the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt with the heaviest accumulation expected this afternoon.”

Snow will taper off to flurries on the evening of Nov. 13 as the system dissipates.

Snow level will rise to 700 metres and snowfall of 25 to 35 cm can be expected by Saturday morning.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.”

