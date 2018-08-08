The Fly Hills are barely visible from downtown on Aug. 8 through the smoke. (Jodi Brak/Observer)

Haze expected to linger over the Shuswap

Smoke from B.C., Washington wildfires collects due to weather, topography.

With the smoke over the Shuswap so thick in recent days that the Fly Hills are all but invisible through the haze, many wonder when the region will get a reprieve.

Unfortunately, according to the B.C. Ministry of Environment, it’s difficult to predict the movement of smoke as it is greatly affected by both weather patterns and fire activity.

Related: Smokier skies expected near Snowy Mountain fire

Gail Roth, an air quality meteorologist with the ministry, says one major factor contributing to the thick haze settling in over the region is the valley’s location between so many major fires both in B.C. and in U.S. states close to the Canada-U.S. border.

“Right now there are local fires in the region but there is also quite a bit of smoke coming up from Washington state right now too,” she said Wednesday. “Especially for the next 24 hours there is quite a bit of smoke flow coming up from the east, from the states there. At least for tomorrow and likely later in the week we are expecting something similar.”

Local weather systems are also contributing to the longevity of the smoke hanging around the region. Roth says a high-pressure ridge has set in over the Shuswap, creating calm winds which easily transport in smoke but don’t have the force to blow it out of the area.

She also notes that, while a cooling trend is expected to help stave off the smoke by the end of the week, changing weather patterns and any additional wildfire activity may alter that timeline significantly.

The ministry keeps an index of air quality forecasts for each region, with areas around the Shuswap and Okanagan fluctuating between moderate and high risk. The areas most likely to experience high-risk air quality are near Kamloops and in the North Okanagan, which are expected to remain at high or severe risk for much of the week.

The air quality index advises residents in high risk areas to reduce or reschedule outdoor activities while the smoke is still thick, especially if suffering any symptoms of coughing or throat irritation.

Related: Heat wave sparks North Okanagan wildfire growth

An Interior Health information package notes that smoke affects people differently depending on their health, age and the amount of exposure they have to the smoke.

Children, seniors and those with other medical conditions are the most affected, but IH suggests visiting a doctor if the smoke causes coughing or a sore throat.

Anyone with asthma or respiratory problems is recommended to be particularly cautious.

For those determined to not let the smoke keep them inside, IH suggests monitoring local air quality reports on the Ministy of Environment website and considering travelling to areas with better air quality and less smoke.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Looking west towards the Fly Hills at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Shuswap Street in Salmon Arm on Aug. 8 shows them barely visible through a thick haze of smoke. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
Evacuation from Shuswap landslide rescinded after 16 months

Just Posted

Haze expected to linger over the Shuswap

Smoke from B.C., Washington wildfires collects due to weather, topography.

New Zealand woman dies after jumping from Sicamous bridge

The woman was one of four people to jump from the bridge shortly before 2 a.m. on Aug. 8

Evacuation from Shuswap landslide rescinded after 16 months

Residents of two Sunnybrae properties can return but will remain on evacuation alert

Increased fire activity and smoke visibility in Cariboo Fire Centre

High amounts of smoke could be seen over 100 Mile House as of 5 p.m. Wednesday

Grant funding sought for rail trail project between Sicamous and Armstrong

Provincial money will fund project manager if received.

Not just loaves of bread: Corgis look to shine at inaugural race

Peanut and Waffles will duke it out for the $500 grand prize at the Vancouver horse track

Wasp sting to face kills N.B. man who didn’t know he was allergic

A single wasp sting kills a 43-year-old New Brunswick man

Heroes in the sky – fighting BC wildfires from the air

With all those helicopters in the air at once, and no radio control tower equipped with radar to track them, communication becomes key in keeping pilots safe.

Volatile Telegraph Creek wildfires expected to merge

Fire crews will be flown in to protect threatened village if necessary

6 babies born in 1 day at B.C. hospital

Kootenay Lake Hospital’s maternity ward was hectic on July 24

Highway 7 closed as fire crews battle brush fire near Agassiz

Fire crews on scene

Tips to protect yourself under smoky skies

Interior Health suggests ways to avoid breathing smoke-filled air

No jail time for B.C. man who streaked at Seattle baseball game

Vancouver resident David McClearn, 28, has accepted a six-month dispositional continuance

UPDATE: Highway 3 still closed near Hedley

A transport truck caught fire just east of Hedley causing a grass fire

Most Read