Haze in Shuswap skies could be from fires in Siberia

Meteorologist says high pressure system is driving lofty winds from the northwest

Although it pales in comparison to the thick wildfire smoke present in air for parts of the last two summers, a noticeable haze has filled the horizon in the Shuswap.

According to an Environment Canada meteorologist, the smoke is most likely not from wildfires in the South Okanagan but could be coming from as far away as Siberia.

Meteorologist Bobby Sekhon said a flow of wind at high altitudes is coming down from the northwest as a result of a rex block. The meteorological feature, made up of a high-pressure system in the gulf of Alaska and a low pressure system further south, is bringing a flow of northern air and accompanying smoke from fires burning in Alaska and across the Bering Strait in Siberia.

Sekhon said the present conditions are expected to continue until a disturbance which is likely to bring precipitation with it, moves through the area late in the week. Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a cloudy day on Saturday, Aug. 10, with a 60 per cent chance of showers beginning in the evening.

