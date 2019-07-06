Occupants are being transported to hospital for observation

Emergency crews responded to a head on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway Saturday, July 6. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

Emergency crews are responding to a head on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway.

Vehicle occupants have been transported to Penticton hospital for observation.

Traffic is reduced to a single lane on north-bound Channel Parkway in #Penticton following a two vehicle collision. Two people are being transported to PRH for observation, the cause is unknown at this time. — Penticton Western News (@PentictonNews) July 6, 2019

A Jeep involved in the crash had two occupants. The passenger is going to hospital but the driver is not. A Ford sedan also involved in the crash had just the driver who is also going to hospital

Traffic is reduced to single lane around the accident on Channel Parkway heading north.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.