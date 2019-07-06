Emergency crews responded to a head on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway Saturday, July 6. (Jordyn Thomson/Penticton Western News)

Head-on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway

Occupants are being transported to hospital for observation

Emergency crews are responding to a head on collision at intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway.

Vehicle occupants have been transported to Penticton hospital for observation.

A Jeep involved in the crash had two occupants. The passenger is going to hospital but the driver is not. A Ford sedan also involved in the crash had just the driver who is also going to hospital

Traffic is reduced to single lane around the accident on Channel Parkway heading north.

More details to come.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend
Next story
Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Just Posted

Salmon Arm stuntwoman doubles for three actors in X-Men movie Dark Phoenix

Due to reshoots filming took two years

Okanagan Valley on watch for severe thunderstorms this weekend

Central, North and South Okanagan are all on watch for heavy rain, strong wind gusts, hail and more

Snapshot: Test flight

Farmers, food and fun at Downtown Salmon Arm Farmer’s Market

Report: What are Salmon Arm’s goals, achievements, where does the money go?

The city’s 2018 Annual Report includes information on who the city paid and how much

Indigenous youth riding high in rodeo world

Lincoln Yarama to compete in National High School Finals Rodeo in Wyoming

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

Summerland thrift store has received odd donations and generous tips

Store volunteers recall unusual items and grateful customers

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

Most Read