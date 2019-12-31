Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

West Kelowna RCMP frontline officers and RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) responded to a two-vehicle collision along Highway 97 near Antlers Beach in Peachland on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m.

According to witnesses at the scene, a Subaru SUV was heading northbound along Highway 97 when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup truck. Emergency crews rushed to the scene where they discovered the two vehicles heavily damaged.

READ MORE: Kelowna Airport experiencing delays from snowfall

First responders required the ‘jaws of life’ to safely remove the driver and passenger of the Subaru. Both occupants, a man, and a woman sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital by BC Emergency Health Services.

The driver and passenger of the full-size pickup truck were transported to the hospital by ambulance for minor non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation, which is still in its early stages, remains ongoing at this time, however, weather and road conditions appear to be contributing factors in the crash.

The highway was closed while the collision was being investigated but has since re-opened. We appreciate the public’s patience during this time.

RCMP wants to remind motorists to take their time, use caution and adapt their driving to the weather conditions when out on the roads today.

READ MORE: Crash causes power outage near Falkland

@Niftymittens14
daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders
Next story
Crews clear light standard in Tappen after tangle with vehicle

Just Posted

Tree down on highway north of Enderby

Single lane alternating traffic

Crews clear light standard in Tappen after tangle with vehicle

Streetlight bent at intersection of Trans-Canada Highway and Ford Road

Outages leave about 13,000 Shuswap homes and businesses without power

BC Hydro say their crews are responding to restore power as fast as they can.

Invasive mussels: Fisheries minister asked to do more to protect Shuswap, Okanagan lakes

Shuswap Watershed Council, and Okanagan Basin Water Board highlight concerns

Lights off for 26K North Okanagan homes

Heavy snow, downed lines and car accidents cause outages across region

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Team Canada powers way to 7-2 win over Czech Republic

Canadians to face Slovakia in quarter-finals of world junior hockey championships

Penny the pudgy pit bull needs new foster family in Vernon

#PoundsOffOfPenny plan is well underway as pitty shakes weight

PET OF THE WEEK: Coop Coop (Cooper) is ready for a fresh start

Cat at Critteraid in Summerland would like to meet an experienced cat lady

B.C. zoo vows change after report of animals suffering ‘boredom and frustration’

Manager promises upgrades, including a safari park and better accommodation for big cats

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Hear a pin drop

Competitive bowling at J Lanes. Can you identify the bowlers? Contact the… Continue reading

Head-on collision in Peachland leaves two severely injured

The crash closed a section of the Highway between Peachland and Summerland for hours

Rain, snow set B.C. up for soggy, slippery start to 2020

Warnings cover much of the province on New Year’s Eve

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Most Read