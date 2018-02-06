(RCMP/Instagram)

Head-on crash injures two

Two vehicles collide on Highway 97B in Salmon Arm

  Feb. 6, 2018
One person had to be airlifted to hospital and another was injured in a head-on collision Tuesday morning on Highway 97B near the Salmon Arm Golf Course and the Countryside Mobile Home Park.

The collision involved two vehicles, which were occupied by the drivers only.

The male driver of a pick-up truck was airlifted to Kamloops with injuries.

The female driver of a van suffered minor injuries.

Salmon Arm RCMP officers continue to follow up with the investigation, as they assess the scene and speak to witnesses.

More to come as information becomes available.

