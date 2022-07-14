Health Canada approves first COVID-19 vax for youngest kids

Health Canada is expected to give an update on the approval of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers between the ages of six-months and five-years old. A family arrives for an appointment at a COVID-19 immunization clinic in Regina, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Canada’s drug regulator approved Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine for infants and preschoolers, making it the first vaccine approved for that age group in the country.

Health Canada now says the Moderna vaccine can be given to young children between the ages of six months and five years old in doses one-quarter the size of that approved for adults.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is expected to provide advice on its use later today.

The approval expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to nearly two million children in Canada, though the availability of the vaccine will be determined by provinces.

The vaccine requires two dose given about four weeks apart.

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for young children between six-months and five-years old was submitted to Health Canada last month and is still under review.

—Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

