Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Medical marijuana is shown in Toronto on November 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Health Canada pulls pre-rolled joints contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria

Health Canada says about 11,304 were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon

Health Canada has issued a recall that could harsh some Canadians’ cannabis buzz.

The agency is pulling three batches of pre-rolled joints that may be contaminated with yeast, mould and bacteria.

The recall applies to two types of Atlas Growers Ltd.’s pre-rolls sold between December 1, 2020 and last Wednesday.

The affected products are Natural History Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls and Atlas Growers Zour Apples Full Flower Pre-Rolls.

Health Canada says approximately 11,304 of the three-joint packs were sold in in Alberta, the Northwest Territories and Yukon.

The agency says exposure to yeast, mould and bacteria may cause allergic symptoms, but serious health consequences are rare.

The recalled lot numbers are: P200027, P200044 and P210008.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cannabis

Previous story
If an election were called, how much fight do Conservative premiers have left?

Just Posted

A wildfire at Bews Creek on Queest Mountain near Sicamous has caused the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to order an evacuation alert for a one-kilometre radius near the K3 Cat Skiing Lodge. (Black Press - file photo)<strong></strong>
Fire on Queest Mountain near Sicamous results in evacuation alert near ski lodge

CP cargo train rolls through Salmon Arm in 2015. CP reports that during the extreme heat of 2021, it has increased its inspections of tracks and other equipment. (File photo)
Trains through Salmon Arm not considered high risk for fires

The Peach City Beach Cruise in Penticton has featured many vintage and collectible vehicles, including this baby blue Corvette convertable. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation

The approximate location of a wildfire spotted north of White Lake on July 10, 2021. (B.C. Wildfire Dashboard image)
Small wildfire reported north of White Lake in Shuswap region