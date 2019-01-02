Health, mechanical issues probed after train kills B.C. seniors

Victims Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were married for more than 70 years

  • Jan. 2, 2019 1:10 p.m.
  • News

The family of Christian Wantke and Irmgard Wantke has been told investigators are looking at different possible causes of the fatal collision that took their lives, ranging from a medical issue, to mechanical failure of their car and trouble with the crossing signals.

“They had health issues, like everyone does when you get to that age,” said Hans Wantke, the oldest son of the Langley couple who were killed when their car was hit by a train at a level crossing on Sunday.

He said the family would like to know what happened as soon as possible, but they understand the investigation will take as much time as it needs.

Christian Wantke, 90, and Irmgard Wantke, 88, were great-grandparents who were married for more than 70 years.

Hans Wantke says his father was a survivor of the Second World War, a hard-working man who liked to work with his hands.

His parents emigrated to Canada from Germany after some friends encouraged them to go, Hans recalled.

“They told him there was gold at the end of the rainbow,” said Hans.

“The rainbow never materialized, but he [dad] stayed. He always said he would never go back.”

He said his father served a brief stint in the German military as the war was coming to an end, and the country was being devastated by allied air and ground forces.

“He was only 17 when he was drafted, at the very end of the war,” Wantke said.

“I don’t believe he saw combat.”

In Canada, his father quickly learned English and worked in construction, starting as a labourer, then becoming a plasterer’s helper and eventually a truck driver who worked on large projects like the Bentall buildings in Vancouver.

“He never had ambitions to go further,” his son said.

His mother didn’t work, concentrating on looking after the home and raising her four sons.

That was something his father insisted on, Hans said.

“You know Europeans, they’re very old-fashioned when it comes to who the bread-winner is. “

He said he didn’t have words to describe his reaction to the death of his parents, that he always hoped they would live a long life.

“I had a great-grandfather who lived into the hundreds, and I hoped he [my father] would make it there.”

READ MORE: Crash claims lives of couple

Police said the crash occurred at the rail crossing on the Langley Bypass, near Glover Road, at 9:40 a.m.

A westbound freight train hit the car, which was stopped on the tracks.

WATCH REPORT FROM THE SCENE

Langley City deputy fire chief Brian Godlonton said firefighters extricated the pair from the car and performed CPR, but the couple’s injuries were too severe and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

One witness, who refused to be identified, told Black Press she saw the couple stopped on the track and was screaming to them to move when she witnessed them being struck by the train. She was interviewed by police at the scene.

Two stuffed dogs and a War Amps sticker were all that remained amid shattered glass at the impact site.

The family is planning a celebration of life for Christian and Irmgard Wantke.

A time and place have yet to be selected.

Previous story
Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Just Posted

Single-vehicle crash closes Highway 97A near Grindrod

A large gravel truck has tipped over on its side closing the highway

Three Shuswap snowmobilers stranded near Sicamous rescued on New Year’s Day

Shuswap Search and Rescue leads regional effort to find trio forced to spend cold night on mountain

Snowstorm expected for Highway 1, Yellowhead Highway

Environment Canada issued weather statements Wednesday morning

BC Hydro calls December storm ‘most destructive in history’

At one point more than 750,000 customers were without power

The Grizzlies, an inspirational true story

Cinemaphile/Joanne Sargent

Top videos for 2018: Wildfires rage

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Bright spots ahead for B.C. forest industry in 2019

U.S. moves ahead on tall wood construction regulation

Bob Einstein, aka Super Dave Osborne, dies at 76

Many comedy stars were quick to pay tribute to the actor, who was also in Curb Your Enthusiasm

Okanagan College students feed the need

Vernon health care assistant class collects food for Upper Room Mission

In a pulpit critique of Donald Trump, congressman invokes Adolf Hitler

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson urged vigilance against tyranny

B.C. housing market shows signs of moderation: assessment agency

The agency forecasts condominium values will increase by up to 20 per cent across B.C. this year

5 sent to hospital, 33 displaced after fire above Kamloops nightclub

Four patients had smoke inhalation and another sustained burns

Egging gone wrong: Boy, 14, arrested on murder charge after fatal crash in Texas

Police say the 14-year-old driver ran a red light and crashed into a pickup truck, killing one woman

Nanaimo byelection to be held Jan. 30

Premier announces byelection date to fill seat vacated by Leonard Krog

Most Read