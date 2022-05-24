14 criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart accused in the violent attack on staff at the Village of Keremeos offices. (Facebook)

14 criminal charges have been filed against 41-year-old Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart accused in the violent attack on staff at the Village of Keremeos offices. (Facebook)

Hearing on criminal responsibility for alleged Keremeos attacker

Cameron Urquhart was previously deemed unfit to stand trial

The man accused of attacking the staff at the Village of Keremeos is set to have a hearing to discuss whether he will be considered not criminally responsible for his actions.

Cameron Urquhart’s psychiatric report was completed earlier in May, and his lawyer appeared in court again on Tuesday, May 24 to arrange for the hearing.

The report supports the initial psychiatric assessment that was provided to the court after Urquhart’s first appearance that deemed him unfit to stand trial.

READ MORE: Alleged Keremeos attacker deemed mentally unfit for trial

According to Section 16 of the Canadian Criminal Code: “No person is criminally responsible for an act committed or an omission made while suffering from a mental disorder that rendered the person incapable of appreciating the nature and quality of the act or omission or of knowing that it was wrong.”

Urquhart is facing 14 charges related to the police incident on Jan. 24 at the Village of Keremeos offices.

He was arrested after a man was seen threatening staff with a sledgehammer and knife, assaulting them inside the office and damaging property before chasing them outside.

Since he was arrested, Urquhart has been in a psychiatric facility receiving treatment.

Urquhart’s lawyer will appear in court in June to fix a date to schedule disposition and to determine whether the psychiatrist who completed the most recent report will be required to testify.

