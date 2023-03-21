What is left of the Golden courthouse after a fire ripped through the building on March 13. Photo taken Monday March 20. (Image/ Laura Larose)

Hearings moved to Ramada after Golden courthouse fire

Traffic, ticket, or bylaw matters set for March 23, 29 and 30 will be at the Ramada

A week after a fire ripped through the Golden courthouse, hearings have had to be re-scheulded and moved to the Ramada Golden Hotel.

Traffic, ticket, or bylaw matters set for March 23, 29 and 30 will take place at Located at 1311-12th Street North.

The temporary Provincial Court Registry continues to operate at 1104 9th St. South, Golden, BC. Due to limited space there, please file documents by mail, email, or using Court Services Online when possible.

The Supreme Court is co-located with the Provincial Court at this location. For information, please contact the Supreme Court.

The investigation into the arson that destroyed a provincial courthouse in Golden and also injured a firefighter continues, though RCMP say it’s far too early to make any assumptions relating to the case.

The courthouse went up in flames in the early morning of March 13, causing a female firefighter to fall through the roof while attending to it.

A GoFundMe has been started to help raise money to cover medical and living expenses for the firefighter hurt in the blaze.

