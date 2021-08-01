Heat warning ends for the Okanagan

Smoky skies will still impact the region, however

Environmental Canada has ended a heat warning for the Okanagan region, but smoke will still impact the area.

The heat warning ended for the Central Okanagan, North Okanagan and South Okanagan at 10:22 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1. However, the region will still be impacted by wildfire smoke.

The air quality health index in the region is currently 10+ for all three regions, and the B.C. government is urging everyone to avoid strenuous activity outdoors.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk,” reads the Environment Canada website.

READ MORE: Queest Village, Pete Martin Bay placed on evacuation order due to Crazy Creek wildfire near Sicamous

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

