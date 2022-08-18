The heat warning set for the Central and South Okanagan on Tuesday has been extended to the North, including Vernon and Enderby (Shutterstock)

Heat warning extended to North Okanagan

The warning was put in place for the Central (Kelowna) and South (Penticton) Okanagan on Tuesday

The heat warning put into place for the Central and South Okanagan has been extended north.

Cities like Vernon, Armstrong, and Enderby are all expected to reach a daytime high of 36 C with a humidex of 38 on Thursday (Aug. 18). The rest of the Okanagan will be experiencing these temperatures as well, as announced on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The heat warning goes just north of Enderby but hasn’t been put in place for Salmon Arm.

People are reminded to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place, and limit their outdoor activities during the heat wave.

With temperatures expected to cool a few degrees going into Friday (Aug. 19), the heat warning is expected to end. Despite the cooler temperatures, Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon have a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon.

