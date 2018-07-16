Heat warning issued for Central, South Okanagan

Beaches along Okanagan Lake offer some respite from the current summer heat wave. Photo: Contributed

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning today for residents in the Central and South Okanagan, South Thompson and Fraser Canyon as temperatures are expected to reach 35 degrees Celsius.

A heat warning is issued when the humidex value is expected to reach 40 C or more or when the temperature is expected to reach levels ranging from 29 C to 40 C or greater depending on your location.

Daytime highs of at least 35 C and overnight lows of 18 C will occur over the next couple of days.

Some slightly cooler weather is in store beginning mid-week as an upper level trough moves into the B.C. Interior.

While these high temperatures are not out of the ordinary for this time of year, Environment Canada advises the public to be aware of the health risks associated with hot weather.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness—swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place, and never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

