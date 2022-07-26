Albert Huynh cools off in Lynn Creek in North Vancouver, B.C., on June 28, 2021. Heat warnings have been posted across a much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Heat warnings for much of B.C. with temperatures up to 40 C through to Saturday

Environment Canada says the heat may not relent until Saturday

Heat warnings have been posted across much of British Columbia as Environment Canada predicts temperatures up to 40 C in some regions.

The warnings cover an area from the inner south coast, including Victoria and Metro Vancouver, to the Okanagan, and as far north as the Bulkley Valley and Terrace and Kitimat on the northern coast.

The weather office says highs in many areas away from the water could reach the upper 30s, but the mercury is expected to nudge 40 C for locations including Kamloops, Vernon, the Okanagan and Boundary regions and much of the Kootenay.

The B.C. government issued an alert about the coming heat wave last week, urging people to make a plan to stay safe and either identify cooler areas in their home or find a community cooling area such as local libraries or malls.

The situation has also worsened the wildfire situation with two dozen fires starting in the last two days, although the fire burning near Lytton remains the only wildfire of note and is still considered out of control.

