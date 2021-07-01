Heat wave: more records broken across B.C.

Once again new temperature records were set across the province Wednesday (June 30) amid an ongoing historic and deadly heat wave.

But for the first time in days, and while a wildfire is tragically raging through, Lytton didn’t make the list.

Topping Environment Canada’s list is Ashcroft, smashing their 2017 record of 36.3 C when the mercury reached 47 C.

Kamloops was a close second with a new record of 46.6 C, leaving behind its 2008 record of 38.5 C.

Kelowna toppled its 37.3 C record set in 2008 when temperatures rose to 44.4 C.

Revelstoke beat its 1924 record of 35 C by 3.1 degrees (38.1 C).

Vernon peaked at 43.9 C knocking out its 37.3 C record set in 2008.

Cities that saw records broken:

Blue River Area 40.3 C (35.0 C set in 2008)

Clearwater Area 44.9 C (36.7 C set in 1924)

Clinton Area 41.2 C (31.7 C set in 2008)

Cranbrook Area 39.4 C (34.8 C set in 2008)

Creston Area 41.3 C (35 C set in 1924)

Dawson Creek 34.9 C (27.4 C set in 1924)

Golden Area 40.7 C (33.9 C set in 1924)

Lillooet Area 42.2 C (38.5 C set in

Fort St. John Area 35.1 C (27.2 set in 1942)

Mackenzie Area 35.2 C (29.7 set in 1982)

Merritt Area 43.8 C (36.5 C set in 2008)

Nakusp 41 C (33 C set in 2006)

Nelson 40.7 C (35.6 C set in 1915)

Osoyoos 43 C (38.5 C set in 2008)

Penticton 44.2 C (37.7 C set in 1987)

Prince George 34.3 C (33.9 C set in 1942)

Princeton 43.1 C (36.1 C set in 1942)

Quesnel Area 35.4 C (35 set in 1942)

Salmon Arm 42.9 C (38.3 C set in 1924)

Sparwood 35.4 C (33.8 C set in 2008)

Summerland 44.7 C (37 C set in 1987)

Trail 44.8 C (36.1 C set in 1938)

Williams Lake 37.1 C (30.8 C set in 1987)

Yoho 37.9 C (31.1 C set in 1940)

