Heated horse stables provide for boarding needs in South Shuswap

Equestrian Centre Launch Stables opens on Balmoral Road

A new stable opening in Blind Bay will provide for equestrian needs.

Equestrian Centre Launch Stables, located on Balmoral Road in Blind Bay, can accommodate 10 to 12 horses with individually heated stalls. As the area’s only stable, the facility provides a service that its owner feels is needed.

Brad Long, the owner and operator of the stables, has been a resident of the area for 14 years and has heard from many horse owners looking for a place to keep their four-legged friends.

“There was some interest expressed in having one in our area and there isn’t anything close out here in the Salmon Arm area,” Long said.

The 22-acre property is mostly taken up by barns and pastures. Although the stable does not have an indoor riding facility, it has the potential for one says Long.

Along with an outdoor riding ring, the stable has other amenities like heated tack rooms.

“They have fairly large, covered paddocks that are attached to the indoor heated stalls, which is a pretty nice set up for them,” Long said. “They can wander in and out of the large covered paddock that opens up into an exterior paddock as well.”

The stable is located at 2336 Balmoral Road in Blind Bay, for further inquiries the stable can be reached at 250-463-4860.

