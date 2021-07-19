Heavy police presence after Kelowna Mounties take down fleeing vehicle

Traffic is slow on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna after a police incident on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses in the area told the Capital News they saw helicopters flying above before RCMP took out a vehicle fleeing north down Benvoulin, sending one of its wheels flying. There is significant damage to both the RCMP cruiser and the suspect vehicle.

After the vehicle came to a stop, armed Mounties approached the vehicle, guns drawn.

Several police cruisers, as well as fire crews and paramedics, are on scene.

Benvoulin Road is currently closed at KLO Road heading north towards Highway 97. Southbound traffic is moving.

More to come.

