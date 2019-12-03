Heavy police presence in Falkland shuts down highway

Reports of approximately 12 RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in Westwold

Highway 97 is closed near Falkland due to a police incident at Westwold Station Road.

No detour is available.

Asessment is in progress.

Meanwhile there are reports of approximately a dozen RCMP vehicles and a helicopter on scene.

Updates will be provided as they are available.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

READ MORE: Hollywood member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New U.S. owners for SilverStar

Just Posted

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

Square dance and concert planned for Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Wayne County Hog Tie Band, caller Sean Fenn to keep boots moving

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

Five acts announced for 2020 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Free concert, Big Hank’s Tribute to the Blues Songs of Christmas, Dec. 5 at Splatsin Centre

Column: Connecting Salmon Arm through leadership and collaboration

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

New U.S. owners for SilverStar

North Okanagan ski resort acquired by Utah-based POWDR

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Most Read