A heavy police presence has been reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna this afternoon. (Sydney Morton/Capital News)

UPDATE: Scene outside of Kelowna apartment cleared

Witnesses says he heard a loud bang

  • Feb. 14, 2019 2:23 p.m.
  • News

Update: 4:45 p.m.

The scene has been cleared. Two police vehicles were blocking Bernard Avenue, but the scene has since been cleared. A tow truck is also on scene. The entranceway to the complex has been smashed.

A reporter is on scene for comment.

Update: 4:35 p.m.

Police have blocked off Bernard Avenue and Gordon Drive.

UPDATE: 4:19 p.m.

Witnesses to a police incident unfolding in Kelowna claim they saw armoured vehicles and police cars drive down Highway 97 with lights on headed toward Butch Avenue about 1:30 p.m., Thursday.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey confirms that RCMP are in the area of Richmond Park conducting an investigation, but remains tight lipped on the details.

Another person tells the Capital News that they saw armoured vehicles in Vernon earlier in the day. While someone else claims they heard gunshots in the area and there might have been a shooting.

—————-

ORIGINAL:

A heavy police presence has been reported near Richmond Park in Kelowna this afternoon.

A witness tells the Capital News he was driving home, about 1:45 p.m. on Bernard Avenue when he saw several police vehicles, an armoured truck and non-marked cars in the area.

The vehicles then passed the witness and drove through the neighbourhood. As he pulled into his driveway, he heard a loud bang and saw smoke come from the area.

The witness says he heard yelling and then all vehicles dispersed; however there are still police circling the area.

The Capital News has sent a reporter to the scene.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
