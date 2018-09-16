Heavy rain causes spot flooding, power outages in Shuswap

Spot flooding is occurring around the Shuswap after more than two hours of heavy rain and hail begininng around 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 16. Salmon Arm city crews are patrolling to fix safety hazards. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

BC Hydro is reporting that as of 5:15 p.m., a tree has fallen over power lines in Magna Bay in the North Shuswap, east of Evans Road, northwest of Eagle Bay Road, disrupting power for more than 1,400 customers.

Another outage in the 2,700 block of White Lake Road is affecting less than five customers.

In Salmon Arm there are various reports of flooding around town, with city crews checking for hazards.

Drivers are asked to drive with caution given that there may be unexpected troughs and holes in roadways after heavy rain and hail over the past two hours – and still falling.

