Heavy smoke visible from Juliet Creek wildfire

Evacuation order still in place for properties near Murray Lake

Update Aug. 12

Four firefighters are on scene today working to extinguish the 600 hectare fire with the help of one helicopter and heavy equipment.

Heavy smoke will be visible today due to a change in weather which is reducing visibility and impacting operations according to the BC Wildfire Service.

___

Update: Aug. 11 2:30 p.m.

The evacuation alert issued for properties in the Murray Lake area has been upgraded to an order.

The order was issued due to the escalation of the Juliet Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District posted on its Twitter page.

tweet

___

Original Aug. 11

The Juliet Creek wildfire located 47 kilometres south of Merritt is burning at 600 hectares in size, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

tweet

The number is expected to be updated today, with the increase in wildfire activity, the service’s Twitter said.

Currently, there is an evacuation alert in place for the Murray Lake area which includes all properties bordering Murray Lake through the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

More information on evacuation alerts can be found on the TNRD’s website.

