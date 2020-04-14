MacArthur Heights in the South Shuswap. (Adrian Bostock photo)

Heavy snow means much work on Shuswap trails in preparation for hiking season

Shuswap Trail Alliance offers guidelines, appreciation for assistance with trails

Now that winter appears to be over, the Shuswap Trail Alliance trail crew has been working with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District and the City of Salmon Arm, clearing trails after all the heavy snow.

The trail alliance expresses appreciation for all those people out working on the trails now that the trails are slowly becoming snow free.

The alliance also provides guidelines to help people with their trail clearing.

• Clear logs a minimum one metre from the trail.

• Cut stumps down flat, as low as you can reasonably get them.

• Disperse debris well off the trail; avoid making piles.

• Cut branches back to the tree trunk, do not leave sharp edges.

“Along with all the blowdown, there is a lot of debris on the trails. Raking with a standard garden rake is a great way to clear this. It is also very satisfying!” states the alliance’s weekly update.

Read more: Gale force winds down trees on Salmon Arm homes

Read more: Caution urged after snowstorm brings down trees throughout Larch Hills ski area

There are two forms to help with trail clearing methods: Trail Clearing Standard and Trail Inspection Form.

Trail users are also asked to report danger trees, trail damage and trees blocking trails to trail reports at trailreport@shuswaptrails.com. Trail reports are also checked on the trailfork app.

Hikers and walkers are asked to avoid using trails which are soft so they have a chance to dry out.

The Shuswap Trail Alliance reports it’s doing its best to keep the Shuswap Trails website up-to-date, but the relevant land manager web sites will have the most accurate information of trail status. Those people using the trails are asked to practice safe physical distancing.

For more information, you can go to BC Parks, Recreation Sites and Trails BC, Salmon Arm Parks and Recreation or CSRD Parks and Recreation.


marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

Just Posted

Heavy snow means much work on Shuswap trails in preparation for hiking season

Shuswap Trail Alliance offers guidelines, appreciation for assistance with trails

Customers of Salmon Arm organic farmers’ market embrace online alternative

Wild Flight Farm owner Hermann Bruns sees sales spike with internet orders

Hanoi 36 Restaurant in Salmon Arm looks beyond COVID-19 to patio seating

Business applies to city for five tables on sidewalk to be used once pandemic restrictions lifted

COVID-19: Internationally renowned virus specialist raised in Salmon Arm provides hopeful news, warning

Widespread testing, social distancing key to managing virus while antibodies and vaccine prepared

OPINION: Local journalism matters

Support local journalism during COVID-19

‘We see your grief’: B.C.’s total test positive cases top 1,500 as deaths rise to 72

Three new deaths were all in longterm care

Mobile Medical Unit set up in Abbotsford to treat COVID-19 outbreak among Mission inmates

Fraser Health also creating a secure site at hospital; 41 positive tests at institution so far

BC Housing says it won’t report illegal suites as 20,000 apply for rent supplement

The supplement can provide up to $500 per month

As B.C. grapples with pandemic, top doctor marks grim anniversary of overdose crisis

Dr. Henry said the stigma associated with addiction, the challenges with getting help remained top of mind

COVID-19: B.C. hospitals getting some scheduled surgeries done

Urgent as well as emergency procedures going ahead

Three more cases of COVID-19 at Bylands Nurseries in West Kelowna

A total of 23 people have been infected in the outbreak among a group of temporary foreign workers in West Kelowna

Website launched to track COVID-19 across Canada

The site urges people to continue practicing physical distancing

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

Event was originally scheduled to be held May 3 in 22 locations across B.C.

Deer dies after crashing through glass door of Interior B.C. liquor store

Animal died at the scene

Most Read