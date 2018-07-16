Hedge up in flames in Lake Country

A hedge fire caused panic in Lake Country on Sunday evening.

According to Archie Hafichuk a neighbour was burning weeds in his yard when a hedge caught fire. While the neighbour tried to douse the flames with a garden hose it was no use, and the fire began to spread.

Fire crews arrived on scene half the hedge was burning and had been destroyed.

Smoke could be seen rising over Lake Country about 6 p.m.

