Three hikers and their dogs had to be rescued from High Rim Trail in Lake Country using a helicopter and snowmobile. (Photo/COSAR)

Three hikers and their dogs had to be rescued from High Rim Trail in Lake Country using a helicopter and snowmobile. (Photo/COSAR)

Helicopter rescue for hikers and their dogs stranded in Lake Country

Two men, a woman and their dogs were plucked from High Rim Trail

A helicopter, snowmobile and medical team were needed to rescue three hikers and their dogs in Lake Country on Wednesday (Mar 29).

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) plucked them from High Rim trail between Oyama Lake and Beaver Lake Road.

The two men and a woman started their trek in Oyama, where conditions were favorable, but as they hiked south the trail deteriorated.

They were waist-deep snow when the woman suffered a medical incident and was unable to continue. After finding cell phone coverage they called for help.

The helicopter was able to lift off with the woman just before dusk but was unable to return for the male hikers due to darkness.

Three hikers and their dogs had to be rescued from High Rim Trail in Lake Country using a helicopter and snowmobile. (Photo/COSAR)

Three hikers and their dogs had to be rescued from High Rim Trail in Lake Country using a helicopter and snowmobile. (Photo/COSAR)

A COSAR member remained with them while the woman was flown to Kelowna International Airport to meet a waiting ambulance where she was taken to hospital.

Four members of the COSAR snowmobile team rescued the two men and the dogs and by 9:45 p.m. had dropped them off near Beaver Lake Lodge to a waiting ambulance where they were checked and released to family members.

Three hikers and their dogs had to be rescued from High Rim Trail in Lake Country using a helicopter and snowmobile. (Photo/COSAR)

Three hikers and their dogs had to be rescued from High Rim Trail in Lake Country using a helicopter and snowmobile. (Photo/COSAR)

COSAR reminds hikers that this is shoulder season and while the weather might be good in the valley, snow and winter conditions still persist in the higher elevations.

READ MORE: Paul’s Tomb trail at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain closed for construction

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HikingLake CountrySearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman arrested after series of suspicious grass fires started on Vancouver Island
Next story
Will B.C.’s shift to clean transportation take rural communities along for the ride? ​​​​​​​

Just Posted

Photographed are a couple of big trees in the Larch Hills cross-country ski area, the one on the left along Sunshine and the one on the right along Sentinel. (Contributed)
Column: Book talk inspires greater appreciation for the big trees of Larch Hills

Neighbours Ernie and Sandy Scherck included this photo indicating the proposed location of the pet crematorium (white arrow) as viewed from 5570 20th Ave NE, with a letter opposing the location. (Photo contributed)
Decision deferred on Salmon Arm pet crematorium so proponents will talk to neighbours

(Twitter)
Morning Start: Jersey numbers in college basketball

With a $36 million annual budget, Salmon Arm council has a pleasant job – how to allocate the city’s $6 million extra dollars. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Not like winning a lottery’: Council to carefully consider Salmon Arm’s $6 million grant

Pop-up banner image