Help bring joy to a Salmon Arm families over the holidays

The Shuswap Family Centre is accepting gift donations for its Family-to-Family Christmas Gift Campaign for Children and Youth program. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Shuswap Family Centre is once again collecting gift donations and co-ordinating sponsorships between businesses and families.

In a letter addressed to friends of the Shuswap Family Centre, executive director Patricia Thurston announced the organization will be sponsoring the Family-to-Family Christmas Gift Campaign for Children and Youth as well as the “Adopt-a-family for the Season” programs.

“Last year these programs allowed the Shuswap Family Centre to provide over 700 Christmas gifts to children and youth in our community,” the letter read. This success was a direct result of the generosity and good will of businesses and individuals.

The objective of the family-to-family campaign is to provide gifts for children between the ages of 0-19 whose families may be experiencing hardship this holiday season. For those looking to get involved, the centre has placed Christmas trees throughout the community decorated with tags reading “Boy aged x” or “Girl aged x.” Participants are to take a tag from one of the trees and purchase gift. The family centre asks that if the gift requires batteries, the gifter include those along with wrapping paper and tape.

The Christmas trees can be found at the following locations:

Piccadilly mall

Centenoka Park Mall

SASCU Branch locations

Canadian Tire Shuswap Family Centre

The adopt-a-family program is for businesses and individuals interested in helping a family in need during the holiday season. Those interested are encouraged to contact the Shuswap Family Centre and the centre will match your group with a family. The adopted families involved in the program will remain anonymous.

The centre also appreciates financial donations. Cheques can be made payable to the Shuswap Family Resource and Referral Society. For more information, visit the centre’s website at www.familyresource.bc.ca.

