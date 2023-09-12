Herbicide use planned to control weed infestation at Salmon Arm sports field

For 4 years city has been struggling to eliminate prostrate knotweed from Little Mountain

After four years of employing alternative control measures, the City of Salmon Arm is planning to use herbicide to get a handle on a prostrate knotweed infestation at the Little Mountain Sports Fields.

At its Sept. 11 meeting, city council received a report from roads and parks manager Darin Gerow about the infestation and actions to take to address it.

Gerow explained a bit about the weed, which is growing at the south end of Field 2 at Little Mountain. He described prostrate knotweed as a rapidly growing species with deep roots that is capable of surviving through even the toughest conditions.

“It reproduces only by seed and is almost unnoticed during summer months,” said Gerow. “It grows laterally, not vertically, and it crowds out the turf grass. It’s also known to cause toxins in the grass that effects turf grass. A single plant can have up to 6,400 seeds each year and they can remain dormant in the soil for years.”

Gerow said for about four years the city has been struggling to combat the infestation, “with many attempts to eradicate that have been unsuccessful.” Measures taken have included mowing to slow the spread, yearly aeration, deep-tine aeration, over-seeding to drown out the weed, fertilization and some mechanical removal.

Concerned the weed may overcome the turf, resulting in possible field closure and budget implications for its reconstruction, Gerow explained the only option that can be proposed now is the application of a selective herbicide. He noted an exemption in the city’s Pesticide Use Control Bylaw allows for the use of herbicide on municipal infrastructure to address functional deterioration.

Gerow said other communities were contacted regarding selective herbicide use, and most had a two-year application cycle for sports fields. He said the goal is to create best playing service for user groups, preventing any closures or budget implications, and to ensure the field is in great condition for the upcoming 55+ BC Games.

“I think you have to do whatever you need to do,” commented Coun. Kevin Flynn. “You’ve tried alternatives, so I fully support what staff decides. There’s an exception in the bylaw for a reason and it seems you spent a couple of years trying to avoid using that exception.”

Flynn asked when the application may occur. Gerow said that would be up to a certified applicator, but he found it tends to be late spring, early summer after the weed has germinated.

Asked how many herbicide applications would be needed, Gerow hoped 1-2 would be sufficient.

“We want to just have a better control of the weed first and then mechanical removal by hand pulling would be more beneficial,” said Gerow. “We’re hoping a spring and maybe a late summer application would be sufficient for this.”

Regarding the Games, Gerow said the weed wouldn’t be eradicated by then, “but if we can stop it early, overseed appropriately with the proper seeds… by September that field should be looking really nice.”

