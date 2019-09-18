Here’s your chance to hear the federal candidates in Sicamous and Salmon Arm

Before going to the polls on Oct. 21, Shuswap residents will have a chance to hear out those vying for the parliamentary seat at all-candidates forums. (File photo)

Three opportunities have been announced for the Shuswap public to hear what the federal candidates have to say in person before going to the polls on Oct. 21.

An all-candidates forum will be hosted at the Fifth Avenue Seniors’ Activity Centre in Salmon Arm on Monday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The forum is hosted by the the Shuswap and District Retired Teachers Association.

The Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Thursday, Oct. 10 at the Prestige Harbourfront Resort. The forum will run from 6 to 8 p.m. Due to time constraints, those in attendance won’t be able to ask questions from the floor. Instead, residents and businesses are invited to submit questions for candidates to the chamber before Oct. 3. Questions can be submitted to admin@sachamber.bc.ca and more information on submissions can be found at www.sachamber.bc.ca.

The Sicamous and District Chamber of Commerce is hosting an all-candidates forum on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Sicamous Seniors Centre at 1091 Shuswap Ave. The doors will open at 6 p.m.

Party nominees for the North Okanagan-Shuswap riding will be on hand to discuss their party’s platform and answer questions. The event will be timed and moderated.

The public is asked to submit their questions in advance to the chamber of commerce or visitor centre. Submissions will be accepted in person or by email to sheila@sicamouschamber.bc.ca by Monday, Sept. 30 at 4 p.m. It is asked that those submitting questions specify which candidate or candidates they’d like to answer the question. Questions asked in the forum will be selected by a review panel.

Sharing the stage with incumbent Conservative MP Mel Arnold are Cindy Derkaz seeking the seat in Parliament on behalf of the governing Liberals, Harwinder Sandhu of the NDP, Marc Reinarz representing the Green Party and Kyle Delfing of the People’s Party.

