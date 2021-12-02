Heritage designation sought for Sicamous’ Red Barn Arts Centre

A building that’s part of Sicamous’ heritage could soon be designated as such.

At its Nov. 10 meeting, District of Sicamous council gave first and second reading to a heritage designation bylaw for the Red Barn Arts Centre that district staff drafted on request of the Eagle Valley Arts Council (EVAC).

The arts council would like to see the Red Barn Arts Centre receive heritage designation, not only because of its long history as an artistic and community hub, but because of the extra grant funding streams available to buildings with heritage designation.

According to a District of Sicamous staff report, heritage designation provides permanent legal protection of a historic place; and is enacted by bylaw. This differs from heritage registration, which does not provide legal protection.

EVAC submitted a professionally prepared statement of significance from McLean Heritage Planning & Consulting to council. The 36-page statement contains facts about the building from its inception to the present and, it can be viewed on the district’s website.

The Red Barn was built in 1926 by Fred Peters with lumber from R.W. Bruhn Company on land donated by Mary J. Finlayson. After a fire in the early 1950s, the building was expanded. In 1986, EVAC became the building’s owner and has managed it to this day.

A public hearing regarding the bylaw is being held at district council’s Dec. 8 meeting.

“If you believe that your interest in property is affected by the proposed District of Sicamous Heritage Designation Bylaw… you will be afforded an opportunity to be heard at the public hearing or to submit written comments,” reads a Nov. 29 Sicamous news release. “The public is encouraged to submit their comments in writing prior to the public hearing… all comments received by 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 will be provided to council…”

Comments can be submitted by email to corporate@sicamous.ca, hand-delivered to district offices at 446 Main St., or sent by regular mail to PO Box 219, Sicamous B.C. V0E 2V0.

